NLC India share price Today Live Updates : NLC India Stock Sees Gains in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NLC India stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2024, by 2.36 %. The stock closed at 214.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 219.4 per share. Investors should monitor NLC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NLC India Stock Price Today

NLC India Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of NLC India opened at 253 and closed at 252.5. The highest price recorded during the day was 253, while the lowest price was 204.5. The market capitalization of NLC India is 29,722.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 293.6, while the 52-week low is 69.79. The stock had a trading volume of 818,248 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:01 AM IST NLC India Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:56 AM IST NLC India share price update :NLC India trading at ₹219.4, up 2.36% from yesterday's ₹214.35

The current data for NLC India stock shows that the price is 219.4, with a percent change of 2.36 and a net change of 5.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.36% and the net change in the price is 5.05. This suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

13 Feb 2024, 09:33 AM IST NLC India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-22.23%
3 Months24.9%
6 Months64.11%
YTD-15.66%
1 Year171.08%
13 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST NLC India share price Today :NLC India trading at ₹215.4, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹214.35

Based on the current data, the stock price of NLC India is 215.4, with a percent change of 0.49 and a net change of 1.05. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.49% or 1.05 points.

13 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST NLC India share price Live :NLC India closed at ₹252.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, NLC India had a total volume of 818,248 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 252.5.

