NLC India share price Today Live Updates : NLC India Stock Sees Gains in Trading

NLC India Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of NLC India opened at ₹253 and closed at ₹252.5. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹253, while the lowest price was ₹204.5. The market capitalization of NLC India is ₹29,722.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹293.6, while the 52-week low is ₹69.79. The stock had a trading volume of 818,248 shares on the BSE.
The current data for NLC India stock shows that the price is ₹219.4, with a percent change of 2.36 and a net change of 5.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.36% and the net change in the price is 5.05. This suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-22.23%
|3 Months
|24.9%
|6 Months
|64.11%
|YTD
|-15.66%
|1 Year
|171.08%
Based on the current data, the stock price of NLC India is ₹215.4, with a percent change of 0.49 and a net change of 1.05. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.49% or 1.05 points.
On the last day of trading, NLC India had a total volume of 818,248 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹252.5.
