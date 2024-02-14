Hello User
NLC India Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
NLC India stock price went up today, 14 Feb 2024, by 13.34 %. The stock closed at 214.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 242.95 per share. Investors should monitor NLC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NLC India Stock Price Today

NLC India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the opening price of NLC India was 215.4, while the closing price was 214.35. The stock reached a high of 247.75 and a low of 212 during the day. The market capitalization of NLC India is currently 33,688.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 293.6, and the 52-week low is 69.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,597 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST NLC India share price Live :NLC India closed at ₹214.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NLC India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,300,597. The closing price for the stock was 214.35.

