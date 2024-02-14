NLC India Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2024

NLC India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the opening price of NLC India was ₹215.4, while the closing price was ₹214.35. The stock reached a high of ₹247.75 and a low of ₹212 during the day. The market capitalization of NLC India is currently ₹33,688.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹293.6, and the 52-week low is ₹69.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,597 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.