NLC India share price Today Live Updates : NLC India shares rise in positive trading

NLC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NLC India's stock opened at ₹239.85 and closed at ₹242.95. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹239.85, while the lowest was ₹228.75. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹32,793.96 crore. NLC India's 52-week high is ₹293.6, and the 52-week low is ₹69.79. On the BSE, a total of 560,297 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for NLC India stock shows that the stock price is ₹238.3, with a percent change of 0.76 and a net change of 1.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.76% and the actual increase in price is 1.8.
On the last day of trading for NLC India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 560,297. The closing price for the shares was ₹242.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!