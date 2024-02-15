Hello User
NLC India share price Today Live Updates : NLC India shares rise in positive trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NLC India stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 0.76 %. The stock closed at 236.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 238.3 per share. Investors should monitor NLC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NLC India Stock Price Today

NLC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NLC India's stock opened at 239.85 and closed at 242.95. The highest price recorded during the day was 239.85, while the lowest was 228.75. The company's market capitalization stands at 32,793.96 crore. NLC India's 52-week high is 293.6, and the 52-week low is 69.79. On the BSE, a total of 560,297 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:14 AM IST NLC India share price Today :NLC India trading at ₹238.3, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹236.5

The current data for NLC India stock shows that the stock price is 238.3, with a percent change of 0.76 and a net change of 1.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.76% and the actual increase in price is 1.8.

15 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST NLC India share price Live :NLC India closed at ₹242.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NLC India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 560,297. The closing price for the shares was 242.95.

