NLC India share price Today Live Updates : NLC India's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NLC India stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 255.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 255.8 per share. Investors should monitor NLC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NLC India Stock Price Today

NLC India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NLC India's stock opened at 238.3 and closed at 236.5. The stock had a high of 259.6 and a low of 237.75. The market capitalization of NLC India is currently at 35,400.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 293.6, while the 52-week low is 69.79. The stock had a trading volume of 493,582 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:13 AM IST NLC India share price Today :NLC India trading at ₹255.8, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹255.3

The stock price of NLC India is currently 255.8, with a very slight percent change of 0.2 and a net change of 0.5. This suggests that there has been minimal fluctuation in the stock's value.

16 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST NLC India share price Live :NLC India closed at ₹236.5 on last trading day

Based on the data provided for the last day of NLC India BSE, the volume of shares traded was 493,582. The closing price of the shares was 236.5.

