NLC India share price Today Live Updates : NLC India's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

NLC India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NLC India's stock opened at ₹238.3 and closed at ₹236.5. The stock had a high of ₹259.6 and a low of ₹237.75. The market capitalization of NLC India is currently at ₹35,400.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹293.6, while the 52-week low is ₹69.79. The stock had a trading volume of 493,582 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of NLC India is currently ₹255.8, with a very slight percent change of 0.2 and a net change of 0.5. This suggests that there has been minimal fluctuation in the stock's value.
Based on the data provided for the last day of NLC India BSE, the volume of shares traded was 493,582. The closing price of the shares was ₹236.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!