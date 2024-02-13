Hello User
NMDC share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NMDC stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -1.74 %. The stock closed at 230.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 226.05 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Stock Price Today

NMDC Share Price Today : On the last trading day, NMDC opened at a price of 240.7 and closed at 241.45. The stock reached a high of 244.7 and a low of 228.3 during the day. The market capitalization of NMDC is 67,418.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 246.95 and the 52-week low is 103.75. The stock had a trading volume of 893,141 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:14 AM IST NMDC February futures opened at 233.0 as against previous close of 230.75

NMDC is currently trading at a spot price of 228.55 with a bid price of 229.1 and an offer price of 229.35. The offer quantity is 4500 shares, while the bid quantity is 13500 shares. The open interest for NMDC stands at 87286500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

13 Feb 2024, 09:51 AM IST NMDC Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:48 AM IST NMDC share price update :NMDC trading at ₹226.05, down -1.74% from yesterday's ₹230.05

Based on the current data, the stock price of NMDC (National Mineral Development Corporation) is 226.05. It has experienced a percent change of -1.74, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

13 Feb 2024, 09:37 AM IST NMDC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.72%
3 Months19.93%
6 Months93.81%
YTD9.73%
1 Year93.64%
13 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST NMDC share price Today :NMDC trading at ₹230.05, down -4.72% from yesterday's ₹241.45

The current data of NMDC stock shows that the stock price is 230.05, with a percent change of -4.72% and a net change of -11.4. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 4.72%, resulting in a net decrease of 11.4 points.

13 Feb 2024, 08:14 AM IST NMDC share price Live :NMDC closed at ₹241.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NMDC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 893,141. The closing price for the day was 241.45.

