NMDC share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

NMDC Share Price Today : On the last trading day, NMDC opened at a price of ₹240.7 and closed at ₹241.45. The stock reached a high of ₹244.7 and a low of ₹228.3 during the day. The market capitalization of NMDC is ₹67,418.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹246.95 and the 52-week low is ₹103.75. The stock had a trading volume of 893,141 shares on the BSE.
NMDC is currently trading at a spot price of 228.55 with a bid price of 229.1 and an offer price of 229.35. The offer quantity is 4500 shares, while the bid quantity is 13500 shares. The open interest for NMDC stands at 87286500.
Based on the current data, the stock price of NMDC (National Mineral Development Corporation) is ₹226.05. It has experienced a percent change of -1.74, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4, suggesting a decline in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.72%
|3 Months
|19.93%
|6 Months
|93.81%
|YTD
|9.73%
|1 Year
|93.64%
The current data of NMDC stock shows that the stock price is ₹230.05, with a percent change of -4.72% and a net change of -11.4. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 4.72%, resulting in a net decrease of 11.4 points.
On the last day of trading for NMDC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 893,141. The closing price for the day was ₹241.45.
