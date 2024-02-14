Hello User
NMDC share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NMDC stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -0.29 %. The stock closed at 226.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 226.05 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Stock Price Today

NMDC Share Price Today : On the last day, NMDC opened at 234.35 and closed at 230.05. The stock had a high of 234.5 and a low of 224.1. The market capitalization of NMDC is 66,436.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 246.95, while the 52-week low is 103.75. The BSE volume for the day was 1,213,737 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:14 AM IST NMDC share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of NMDC stock for today is 223.35 and the high price is 230.85.

14 Feb 2024, 10:08 AM IST NMDC February futures opened at 225.55 as against previous close of 227.3

NMDC is a stock trading at a spot price of 227.4. The bid price is slightly lower at 227.1, while the offer price is slightly higher at 227.25. The bid quantity stands at 4500, and the offer quantity is 9000. The open interest for NMDC is currently at 87,561,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Feb 2024, 09:53 AM IST NMDC Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST NMDC share price update :NMDC trading at ₹226.05, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹226.7

The current data of NMDC stock shows that the price is 226.05 with a percent change of -0.29 and a net change of -0.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

14 Feb 2024, 09:37 AM IST NMDC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.88%
3 Months17.44%
6 Months91.07%
YTD8.18%
1 Year91.72%
14 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST NMDC share price Today :NMDC trading at ₹226.7, down -1.46% from yesterday's ₹230.05

The current data of NMDC stock shows that its price is 226.7. There has been a percent change of -1.46, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.35, which means that the stock has decreased by this amount. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

14 Feb 2024, 08:14 AM IST NMDC share price Live :NMDC closed at ₹230.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, NMDC had a BSE volume of 1,213,737 shares. The closing price for the stock was 230.05.

