NMDC share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

NMDC Share Price Today : On the last day, NMDC opened at ₹234.35 and closed at ₹230.05. The stock had a high of ₹234.5 and a low of ₹224.1. The market capitalization of NMDC is ₹66,436.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹246.95, while the 52-week low is ₹103.75. The BSE volume for the day was 1,213,737 shares.
The low price of NMDC stock for today is ₹223.35 and the high price is ₹230.85.
NMDC is a stock trading at a spot price of 227.4. The bid price is slightly lower at 227.1, while the offer price is slightly higher at 227.25. The bid quantity stands at 4500, and the offer quantity is 9000. The open interest for NMDC is currently at 87,561,000.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.88%
|3 Months
|17.44%
|6 Months
|91.07%
|YTD
|8.18%
|1 Year
|91.72%
The current data of NMDC stock shows that its price is ₹226.7. There has been a percent change of -1.46, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.35, which means that the stock has decreased by this amount. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.
On the last day of trading, NMDC had a BSE volume of 1,213,737 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹230.05.
