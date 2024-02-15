Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

NMDC share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Reports Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NMDC stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 3.88 %. The stock closed at 226.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 235.5 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Stock Price Today

NMDC Share Price Today : On the last day, NMDC opened at 225.9 and closed at 226.7. The stock reached a high of 237 and a low of 223.35. The market capitalization of NMDC is 69,015.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 246.95 and the 52-week low is 103.75. The BSE volume for the day was 988,250 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:06 AM IST NMDC share price Today :NMDC trading at ₹235.5, up 3.88% from yesterday's ₹226.7

The stock price of NMDC is currently at 235.5, with a percent change of 3.88 and a net change of 8.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 3.88% and gaining 8.8 points.

15 Feb 2024, 08:14 AM IST NMDC share price Live :NMDC closed at ₹226.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, NMDC had a volume of 988,250 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 226.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!