NMDC share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Stock Soars in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NMDC stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 0.77 %. The stock closed at 246.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 248.85 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Stock Price Today

NMDC Share Price Today : On the last day, NMDC's stock opened at 250.1 and closed at 235.5. The stock reached a high of 252.65 and a low of 243.1. The company has a market capitalization of 72,371.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 246.95 and the 52-week low is 103.75. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 2,687,961 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

