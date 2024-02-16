NMDC share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Stock Soars in Today's Trading

NMDC Share Price Today : On the last day, NMDC's stock opened at ₹250.1 and closed at ₹235.5. The stock reached a high of ₹252.65 and a low of ₹243.1. The company has a market capitalization of ₹72,371.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹246.95 and the 52-week low is ₹103.75. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 2,687,961 shares.

