NMDC Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NMDC stock price went down today, 19 Feb 2024, by -1.03 %. The stock closed at 246.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 244.4 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Stock Price Today

NMDC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NMDC opened at 248.85 and closed at 246.95. The stock reached a high of 248.85 and a low of 241.10 during the trading session. The market capitalization of NMDC stood at 71,624.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 252.65 and the 52-week low was 103.75. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,501,443 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST NMDC share price Live :NMDC closed at ₹246.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NMDC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,501,443 and the closing price was 246.95.

