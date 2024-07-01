Hello User
NMDC Share Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : NMDC stock price went up today, 01 Jul 2024, by 0.51 %. The stock closed at 245.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 246.85 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NMDC's open price was 246.6, closing at 245.6. The stock reached a high of 250.8 and a low of 245.5. The market capitalization stood at 72,342.01 crore. The 52-week high for NMDC was 286.35, with a low of 103.85. The BSE volume for the day was 542,176 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jul 2024, 08:48 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NMDC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1249.48Support 1244.03
Resistance 2252.92Support 2242.02
Resistance 3254.93Support 3238.58
01 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 279.0, 13.02% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 170.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2223
    Buy7664
    Hold2222
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell4444
01 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: NMDC volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12215 k

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.34% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 542 k.

01 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: NMDC closed at ₹245.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 250.8 & 245.5 yesterday to end at 245.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

