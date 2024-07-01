NMDC Share Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NMDC's open price was ₹246.6, closing at ₹245.6. The stock reached a high of ₹250.8 and a low of ₹245.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹72,342.01 crore. The 52-week high for NMDC was ₹286.35, with a low of ₹103.85. The BSE volume for the day was 542,176 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NMDC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|249.48
|Support 1
|244.03
|Resistance 2
|252.92
|Support 2
|242.02
|Resistance 3
|254.93
|Support 3
|238.58
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹279.0, 13.02% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹170.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Buy
|7
|6
|6
|4
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.34% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 542 k.
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹250.8 & ₹245.5 yesterday to end at ₹245.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.