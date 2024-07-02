Hello User
NMDC Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : NMDC stock price went up today, 02 Jul 2024, by 2.23 %. The stock closed at 246.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 251.65 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : NMDC's stock opened at 246.45 and closed at 246.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 252.25, while the low was 245. The market capitalization stood at 73748.7 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 286.35 and 103.85, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 773,259 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jul 2024, 09:15 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The NMDC stock price decreased by 0.14% today, trading at 251.30. Over the past year, NMDC shares have seen a significant increase of 140.42% to reach 251.30. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.94% to 24141.95 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.7%
3 Months10.21%
6 Months18.99%
YTD20.01%
1 Year140.42%
02 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NMDC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1254.61Support 1247.02
Resistance 2257.23Support 2242.05
Resistance 3262.2Support 3239.43
02 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 279.0, 10.87% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 170.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2223
    Buy7664
    Hold2222
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell4444
02 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: NMDC volume yesterday was 25 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12209 k

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 106.19% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 773 k.

02 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: NMDC closed at ₹246.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 252.25 & 245 yesterday to end at 246.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

