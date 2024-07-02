NMDC Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : NMDC's stock opened at ₹246.45 and closed at ₹246.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹252.25, while the low was ₹245. The market capitalization stood at ₹73748.7 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹286.35 and ₹103.85, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 773,259 shares traded.
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The NMDC stock price decreased by 0.14% today, trading at ₹251.30. Over the past year, NMDC shares have seen a significant increase of 140.42% to reach ₹251.30. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.94% to 24141.95 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.7%
|3 Months
|10.21%
|6 Months
|18.99%
|YTD
|20.01%
|1 Year
|140.42%
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NMDC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|254.61
|Support 1
|247.02
|Resistance 2
|257.23
|Support 2
|242.05
|Resistance 3
|262.2
|Support 3
|239.43
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹279.0, 10.87% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹170.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Buy
|7
|6
|6
|4
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 106.19% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 773 k.
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹252.25 & ₹245 yesterday to end at ₹246.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.