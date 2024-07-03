Hello User
NMDC Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : NMDC stock price went down today, 03 Jul 2024, by -2.9 %. The stock closed at 251.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 244.35 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NMDC had an open, close, and high price of 251.65 with a low of 242.3. The market capitalization stood at 71,609.35 crore. The 52-week high and low were 286.35 and 105.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 770,235 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: NMDC volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12865 k

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 91.91% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 770 k.

03 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: NMDC closed at ₹251.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 251.65 & 242.3 yesterday to end at 251.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

