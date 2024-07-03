NMDC Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NMDC had an open, close, and high price of ₹251.65 with a low of ₹242.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹71,609.35 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹286.35 and ₹105.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 770,235 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST
NMDC Share Price Today Live: NMDC volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12865 k
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 91.91% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 770 k.
03 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST
NMDC Share Price Today Live: NMDC closed at ₹251.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹251.65 & ₹242.3 yesterday to end at ₹251.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.