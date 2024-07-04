Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

NMDC Share Price Live blog for 04 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : NMDC stock price went up today, 04 Jul 2024, by 2.82 %. The stock closed at 244.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 251.25 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : NMDC's stock opened at 246.05 and closed at 244.35 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 252.20 and the low was 246.05. The market capitalization stood at 73,631.47 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 286.35 and 105.70 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 785,530 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jul 2024, 08:48 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NMDC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1253.9Support 1247.71
Resistance 2256.2Support 2243.82
Resistance 3260.09Support 3241.52
04 Jul 2024, 08:36 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 279.0, 11.04% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 170.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2223
    Buy7664
    Hold2222
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell4444
04 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: NMDC volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12839 k

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 785 k.

04 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: NMDC closed at ₹244.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 252.2 & 246.05 yesterday to end at 244.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.