NMDC Share Price Live blog for 04 Jul 2024

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : NMDC's stock opened at ₹246.05 and closed at ₹244.35 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹252.20 and the low was ₹246.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹73,631.47 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹286.35 and ₹105.70 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 785,530 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NMDC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|253.9
|Support 1
|247.71
|Resistance 2
|256.2
|Support 2
|243.82
|Resistance 3
|260.09
|Support 3
|241.52
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹279.0, 11.04% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹170.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Buy
|7
|6
|6
|4
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 785 k.
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹252.2 & ₹246.05 yesterday to end at ₹244.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.