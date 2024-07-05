Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  NMDC share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Stock Drops as Market Slides
LIVE UPDATES

NMDC share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Stock Drops as Market Slides

2 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : NMDC stock price went down today, 05 Jul 2024, by -0.72 %. The stock closed at 251.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 249.75 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NMDC's stock opened at 253.2 and closed at 251.25. The high for the day was 255.35, while the low was 250.9. The market capitalization stood at 73719.39 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 286.35 and 105.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 660,530 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jul 2024, 09:30:53 AM IST

NMDC Share Price Live Updates: NMDC trading at ₹249.75, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹251.55

NMDC Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of NMDC has broken the first support of 249.91 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 248.08. If the stock price breaks the second support of 248.08 then there can be further negative price movement.

05 Jul 2024, 09:19:06 AM IST

NMDC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The NMDC stock price remains unchanged at 251.55 today, showing a 0.00% increase. Over the past year, NMDC shares have surged by 134.06% to 251.55, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 25.34% to reach 24302.15 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.49%
3 Months7.62%
6 Months12.55%
YTD20.01%
1 Year134.06%
05 Jul 2024, 08:45:00 AM IST

NMDC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NMDC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1254.48Support 1249.91
Resistance 2257.22Support 2248.08
Resistance 3259.05Support 3245.34
05 Jul 2024, 08:31:43 AM IST

NMDC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 279.0, 10.91% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 170.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2223
    Buy7764
    Hold2222
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell4444
05 Jul 2024, 08:15:33 AM IST

NMDC Share Price Today Live: NMDC volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12624 k

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.53% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 660 k.

05 Jul 2024, 08:01:09 AM IST

NMDC Share Price Today Live: NMDC closed at ₹251.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 255.35 & 250.9 yesterday to end at 251.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

