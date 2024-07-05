NMDC share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Stock Drops as Market Slides

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NMDC's stock opened at ₹253.2 and closed at ₹251.25. The high for the day was ₹255.35, while the low was ₹250.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹73719.39 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹286.35 and ₹105.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 660,530 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NMDC Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of NMDC has broken the first support of ₹249.91 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹248.08. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹248.08 then there can be further negative price movement.
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The NMDC stock price remains unchanged at ₹251.55 today, showing a 0.00% increase. Over the past year, NMDC shares have surged by 134.06% to ₹251.55, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 25.34% to reach 24302.15 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.49%
|3 Months
|7.62%
|6 Months
|12.55%
|YTD
|20.01%
|1 Year
|134.06%
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NMDC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|254.48
|Support 1
|249.91
|Resistance 2
|257.22
|Support 2
|248.08
|Resistance 3
|259.05
|Support 3
|245.34
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹279.0, 10.91% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹170.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|4
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.53% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 660 k.
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹255.35 & ₹250.9 yesterday to end at ₹251.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.