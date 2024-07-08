Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

NMDC Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : NMDC stock price went up today, 08 Jul 2024, by 0.48 %. The stock closed at 251.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 252.75 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NMDC's stock opened at 250 and closed at 251.55. The high for the day was 253.6 and the low was 249. The market capitalization of NMDC stood at 74071.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 286.35 and the 52-week low was 105.7. The BSE volume for NMDC was 863901 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: NMDC closed at ₹251.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 253.6 & 249 yesterday to end at 251.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.