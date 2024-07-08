NMDC Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NMDC's stock opened at ₹250 and closed at ₹251.55. The high for the day was ₹253.6 and the low was ₹249. The market capitalization of NMDC stood at 74071.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹286.35 and the 52-week low was ₹105.7. The BSE volume for NMDC was 863901 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST
NMDC Share Price Today Live: NMDC closed at ₹251.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹253.6 & ₹249 yesterday to end at ₹251.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend