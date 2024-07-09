NMDC Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NMDC's stock opened at ₹252.15 and closed at ₹252.10. The high for the day was ₹253.40, while the low was ₹249.50. The market capitalization stood at ₹73,279.8 crore. The 52-week high was ₹286.35 and the 52-week low was ₹105.70. The BSE volume for the day was 554,673 shares traded.
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NMDC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|252.57
|Support 1
|248.67
|Resistance 2
|254.94
|Support 2
|247.14
|Resistance 3
|256.47
|Support 3
|244.77
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹279.0, 11.58% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹170.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|4
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 554 k.
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹253.4 & ₹249.5 yesterday to end at ₹252.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.