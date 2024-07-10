Hello User
NMDC Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:20 AM IST Trade
NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : NMDC stock price went up today, 10 Jul 2024, by 0.46 %. The stock closed at 250.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 251.2 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NMDC's open price was 251.95, closing at 250.05. The stock reached a high of 254.25 and a low of 250.05. The market capitalization stood at 73,616.82 crore. The 52-week high was 286.35, and the 52-week low was 106.4. The BSE volume for the day was 676,918 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jul 2024, 09:20 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The share price of NMDC has dropped by -0.62% and is currently trading at 249.60. Over the past year, NMDC shares have surged by 133.14% to 249.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 26.23% to 24433.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.85%
3 Months2.45%
6 Months15.55%
YTD19.88%
1 Year133.14%
10 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NMDC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1253.64Support 1249.46
Resistance 2256.01Support 2247.65
Resistance 3257.82Support 3245.28
10 Jul 2024, 08:34 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 279.0, 11.07% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 170.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2223
    Buy7764
    Hold2222
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell4444
10 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: NMDC volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13174 k

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 676 k.

10 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: NMDC closed at ₹250.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 254.25 & 250.05 yesterday to end at 250.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

