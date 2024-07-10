NMDC Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NMDC's open price was ₹251.95, closing at ₹250.05. The stock reached a high of ₹254.25 and a low of ₹250.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹73,616.82 crore. The 52-week high was ₹286.35, and the 52-week low was ₹106.4. The BSE volume for the day was 676,918 shares traded.
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The share price of NMDC has dropped by -0.62% and is currently trading at ₹249.60. Over the past year, NMDC shares have surged by 133.14% to ₹249.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 26.23% to 24433.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.85%
|3 Months
|2.45%
|6 Months
|15.55%
|YTD
|19.88%
|1 Year
|133.14%
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NMDC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|253.64
|Support 1
|249.46
|Resistance 2
|256.01
|Support 2
|247.65
|Resistance 3
|257.82
|Support 3
|245.28
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹279.0, 11.07% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹170.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|4
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 676 k.
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹254.25 & ₹250.05 yesterday to end at ₹250.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend