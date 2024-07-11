Hello User
NMDC Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : NMDC stock price went down today, 11 Jul 2024, by -2.37 %. The stock closed at 251.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 245.2 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NMDC opened at 251.35 and closed at 251.15. The stock reached a high of 252.4 and a low of 239.8. The market capitalization stood at 71,858.46 crore. The 52-week high for NMDC was 286.35 and the low was 106.4. The BSE volume for NMDC was 421,830 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: NMDC volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13464 k

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 421 k.

11 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: NMDC closed at ₹251.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 252.4 & 239.8 yesterday to end at 245.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

