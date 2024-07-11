NMDC Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NMDC opened at ₹251.35 and closed at ₹251.15. The stock reached a high of ₹252.4 and a low of ₹239.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹71,858.46 crore. The 52-week high for NMDC was ₹286.35 and the low was ₹106.4. The BSE volume for NMDC was 421,830 shares.
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 421 k.
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹252.4 & ₹239.8 yesterday to end at ₹245.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.