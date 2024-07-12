NMDC Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NMDC's stock opened at ₹246.25 and closed at ₹244.8. The highest price reached during the day was ₹247.3, while the lowest was ₹244.25. The market capitalization of NMDC stood at ₹72,224.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹286.35 and the 52-week low is ₹106.4. The BSE volume for NMDC shares was 232,393.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NMDC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|247.52
|Support 1
|244.47
|Resistance 2
|248.93
|Support 2
|242.83
|Resistance 3
|250.57
|Support 3
|241.42
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹276.0, 11.99% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹170.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|4
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 232 k.
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹247.3 & ₹244.25 yesterday to end at ₹246.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.