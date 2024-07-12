Hello User
NMDC Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : NMDC stock price went up today, 12 Jul 2024, by 0.67 %. The stock closed at 244.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 246.45 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NMDC's stock opened at 246.25 and closed at 244.8. The highest price reached during the day was 247.3, while the lowest was 244.25. The market capitalization of NMDC stood at 72,224.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 286.35 and the 52-week low is 106.4. The BSE volume for NMDC shares was 232,393.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NMDC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1247.52Support 1244.47
Resistance 2248.93Support 2242.83
Resistance 3250.57Support 3241.42
12 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 276.0, 11.99% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 170.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2223
    Buy7764
    Hold2222
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell4444
12 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: NMDC volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13332 k

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 232 k.

12 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: NMDC closed at ₹244.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 247.3 & 244.25 yesterday to end at 246.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

