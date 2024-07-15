NMDC Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NMDC opened at ₹247.5, closed at ₹246.15, with a high of ₹248.8 and a low of ₹244.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹72,151.52 crore. The 52-week high for NMDC is ₹286.35 and the 52-week low is ₹106.4. The BSE volume for NMDC was 249,911 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The NMDC stock price decreased by -0.47% today, trading at ₹245.05. Over the past year, NMDC shares have seen a significant increase of 120.96% to ₹245.05. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 25.24% to reach 24502.15 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.39%
|3 Months
|-4.95%
|6 Months
|16.52%
|YTD
|17.46%
|1 Year
|120.96%
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NMDC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|248.65
|Support 1
|243.97
|Resistance 2
|251.11
|Support 2
|241.75
|Resistance 3
|253.33
|Support 3
|239.29
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹276.0, 12.1% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹170.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|4
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 61.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 249 k.
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹248.8 & ₹244.3 yesterday to end at ₹246.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.