NMDC Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : NMDC stock price went up today, 15 Jul 2024, by 0.02 %. The stock closed at 246.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 246.2 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NMDC opened at 247.5, closed at 246.15, with a high of 248.8 and a low of 244.3. The market capitalization stood at 72,151.52 crore. The 52-week high for NMDC is 286.35 and the 52-week low is 106.4. The BSE volume for NMDC was 249,911 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jul 2024, 09:17 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The NMDC stock price decreased by -0.47% today, trading at 245.05. Over the past year, NMDC shares have seen a significant increase of 120.96% to 245.05. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 25.24% to reach 24502.15 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.39%
3 Months-4.95%
6 Months16.52%
YTD17.46%
1 Year120.96%
15 Jul 2024, 08:48 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NMDC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1248.65Support 1243.97
Resistance 2251.11Support 2241.75
Resistance 3253.33Support 3239.29
15 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 276.0, 12.1% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 170.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2223
    Buy7764
    Hold2222
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell4444
15 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: NMDC volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13137 k

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 61.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 249 k.

15 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: NMDC closed at ₹246.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 248.8 & 244.3 yesterday to end at 246.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

