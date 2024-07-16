NMDC Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NMDC opened at ₹246.5 and closed at ₹246.2. The stock reached a high of ₹248.2 and a low of ₹243.75. The market capitalization of NMDC was ₹72,503.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹286.35 and the low was ₹106.4. The BSE volume for NMDC was 225,826 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 225 k.
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹248.2 & ₹243.75 yesterday to end at ₹247.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.