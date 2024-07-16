Hello User
NMDC Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : NMDC stock price went up today, 16 Jul 2024, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 246.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 247.4 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NMDC opened at 246.5 and closed at 246.2. The stock reached a high of 248.2 and a low of 243.75. The market capitalization of NMDC was 72,503.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 286.35 and the low was 106.4. The BSE volume for NMDC was 225,826 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: NMDC volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13109 k

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 225 k.

16 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: NMDC closed at ₹246.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 248.2 & 243.75 yesterday to end at 247.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

