Thu Jul 18 2024 09:35:48
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  NMDC share price Today Live Updates : NMDC stock drops as investors react to market conditions
LIVE UPDATES

NMDC share price Today Live Updates : NMDC stock drops as investors react to market conditions

2 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2024, 09:36 AM IST
Livemint

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : NMDC stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2024, by -1.6 %. The stock closed at 246.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 242.55 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates
NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NMDC's stock opened at 248.85, reached a high of 250.6, and a low of 245.45 before closing at 247.15. The market capitalization stood at 72,239.43 crore, with a 52-week high of 286.35 and a 52-week low of 110.15. The BSE volume for the day was 446,611 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2024, 09:36:19 AM IST

NMDC Share Price Live Updates: NMDC trading at ₹242.55, down -1.6% from yesterday's ₹246.5

NMDC Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of NMDC has broken the first support of 245.01 & second support of 243.31 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 240.45. If the stock price breaks the final support of 240.45 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

18 Jul 2024, 09:19:46 AM IST

NMDC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The NMDC stock price dropped by 0.97% today, trading at 244.10. Over the past year, NMDC shares have seen a significant increase of 117.37% to 244.10. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.87% to 24,613.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.83%
3 Months-7.27%
6 Months15.97%
YTD17.68%
1 Year117.37%
18 Jul 2024, 08:45:02 AM IST

NMDC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NMDC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1249.57Support 1245.01
Resistance 2252.43Support 2243.31
Resistance 3254.13Support 3240.45
18 Jul 2024, 08:35:02 AM IST

NMDC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 276.0, 11.97% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 170.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy7765
    Hold2222
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell4444
18 Jul 2024, 08:19:49 AM IST

NMDC Share Price Today Live: NMDC volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13069 k

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 446 k.

18 Jul 2024, 08:02:33 AM IST

NMDC Share Price Today Live: NMDC closed at ₹247.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 250.6 & 245.45 yesterday to end at 246.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

