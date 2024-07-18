NMDC share price Today Live Updates : NMDC stock drops as investors react to market conditions

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NMDC's stock opened at ₹248.85, reached a high of ₹250.6, and a low of ₹245.45 before closing at ₹247.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹72,239.43 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹286.35 and a 52-week low of ₹110.15. The BSE volume for the day was 446,611 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NMDC Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of NMDC has broken the first support of ₹245.01 & second support of ₹243.31 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹240.45. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹240.45 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The NMDC stock price dropped by 0.97% today, trading at ₹244.10. Over the past year, NMDC shares have seen a significant increase of 117.37% to ₹244.10. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.87% to 24,613.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.83%
|3 Months
|-7.27%
|6 Months
|15.97%
|YTD
|17.68%
|1 Year
|117.37%
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NMDC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|249.57
|Support 1
|245.01
|Resistance 2
|252.43
|Support 2
|243.31
|Resistance 3
|254.13
|Support 3
|240.45
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹276.0, 11.97% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹170.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|5
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 446 k.
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹250.6 & ₹245.45 yesterday to end at ₹246.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.