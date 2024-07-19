Hello User
NMDC Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : NMDC stock price went down today, 19 Jul 2024, by -1.87 %. The stock closed at 246.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 241.9 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NMDC opened at 246.05 and closed at 246.5. The stock reached a high of 246.15 and a low of 240.75. The market capitalization of NMDC stood at 70,891.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 286.35 and the 52-week low was 110.15. The BSE volume for NMDC was 214,223 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jul 2024, 08:35 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 276.0, 14.1% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 170.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy7765
    Hold2222
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell4444
19 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: NMDC volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13108 k

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 214 k.

19 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: NMDC closed at ₹246.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 246.15 & 240.75 yesterday to end at 241.9. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

