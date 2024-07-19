NMDC Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NMDC opened at ₹246.05 and closed at ₹246.5. The stock reached a high of ₹246.15 and a low of ₹240.75. The market capitalization of NMDC stood at ₹70,891.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹286.35 and the 52-week low was ₹110.15. The BSE volume for NMDC was 214,223 shares traded.
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹276.0, 14.1% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹170.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|5
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 214 k.
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹246.15 & ₹240.75 yesterday to end at ₹241.9. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.