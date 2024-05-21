NMDC share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NMDC opened at ₹278.35 and closed at ₹276.45. The stock reached a high of ₹283.05 and a low of ₹278. With a market capitalization of ₹82,071.62 crore, NMDC had a 52-week high of ₹277.7 and a low of ₹103.75. The BSE saw a trading volume of 155,184 shares for NMDC on that day.
NMDC Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.27%; Futures open interest increased by 0.47%
NMDC Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for NMDC indicates potential for a positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
NMDC Share Price Live Updates: NMDC trading at ₹284.25, up 1.5% from yesterday's ₹280.05
NMDC Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of NMDC has surpassed the first resistance of ₹281.73 & second resistance of ₹283.32 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹285.18. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹285.18 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
NMDC Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
NMDC Share Price Live Updates: NMDC's stock price has increased by 0.55% and is currently trading at ₹281.60. Over the past year, NMDC's share price has surged by 165.17% to ₹281.60. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 22.87% to 22502.00 in the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.54%
|3 Months
|12.2%
|6 Months
|65.87%
|YTD
|33.63%
|1 Year
|165.17%
NMDC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NMDC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|281.73
|Support 1
|278.28
|Resistance 2
|283.32
|Support 2
|276.42
|Resistance 3
|285.18
|Support 3
|274.83
NMDC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹212.0, 24.3% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹135.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Buy
|6
|6
|5
|6
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
NMDC Share Price Today Live: NMDC volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15247 k
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 78.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 155 k.
NMDC Share Price Today Live: NMDC closed at ₹276.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹283.05 & ₹278 yesterday to end at ₹276.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
