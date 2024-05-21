Hello User
NMDC share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
10 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : NMDC stock price went up today, 21 May 2024, by 1.5 %. The stock closed at 280.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 284.25 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NMDC opened at 278.35 and closed at 276.45. The stock reached a high of 283.05 and a low of 278. With a market capitalization of 82,071.62 crore, NMDC had a 52-week high of 277.7 and a low of 103.75. The BSE saw a trading volume of 155,184 shares for NMDC on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:41 AM IST NMDC Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.27%; Futures open interest increased by 0.47%

NMDC Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for NMDC indicates potential for a positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

21 May 2024, 09:36 AM IST NMDC Share Price Live Updates: NMDC trading at ₹284.25, up 1.5% from yesterday's ₹280.05

NMDC Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of NMDC has surpassed the first resistance of 281.73 & second resistance of 283.32 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 285.18. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 285.18 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

21 May 2024, 09:21 AM IST NMDC Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

NMDC Share Price Live Updates: NMDC's stock price has increased by 0.55% and is currently trading at 281.60. Over the past year, NMDC's share price has surged by 165.17% to 281.60. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 22.87% to 22502.00 in the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.54%
3 Months12.2%
6 Months65.87%
YTD33.63%
1 Year165.17%
21 May 2024, 09:00 AM IST Q4 results today: BHEL, NMDC, JK Tyre, Sheela Foam, Arvind Fashions, and Religare among 28 companies to report earnings

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/q4-results-today-bhel-nmdc-jk-tyre-sheela-foam-arvind-fashions-religare-among-28-companies-to-report-earnings-on-may-21-11716253678431.html

21 May 2024, 09:00 AM IST Chandan Taparia recommendations: How to trade NMDC, IRFC, GAIL India shares today

Stocks to buy: Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy today which he believes are technically placed to likely see an uptrend going ahead. These three stocks to buy today include NMDC, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, and GAIL India.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/chandan-taparia-recommendations-how-to-trade-nmdc-irfc-gail-india-shares-today-11716257420737.html

21 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NMDC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1281.73Support 1278.28
Resistance 2283.32Support 2276.42
Resistance 3285.18Support 3274.83
21 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 212.0, 24.3% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 135.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2223
    Buy6656
    Hold2222
    Sell3321
    Strong Sell4444
21 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: NMDC volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15247 k

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 78.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 155 k.

21 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: NMDC closed at ₹276.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 283.05 & 278 yesterday to end at 276.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

