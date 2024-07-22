NMDC Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NMDC's opening price was ₹241.55 and closing price was ₹241.9. The highest price reached during the day was ₹241.8 while the lowest was ₹228.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹67,008.3 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹286.35 and a 52-week low of ₹110.15. The BSE volume for the day was 948,376 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NMDC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|237.67
|Support 1
|224.07
|Resistance 2
|246.56
|Support 2
|219.36
|Resistance 3
|251.27
|Support 3
|210.47
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹276.0, 20.71% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹170.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|5
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 948 k.
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹241.8 & ₹228.05 yesterday to end at ₹228.65. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.