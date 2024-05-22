Hello User
NMDC share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Stock Slides on Market Volatility

LIVE UPDATES
26 min read . 01:11 PM IST Trade
Livemint

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : NMDC stock price went down today, 22 May 2024, by -2.76 %. The stock closed at 282.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 274.3 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NMDC opened at 280.15 and closed at 280.05. The stock reached a high of 286.35 and a low of 279.4. The market capitalization stood at 82,672.39 crore. The 52-week high and low for NMDC were 277.7 and 103.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 368,269 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:11 PM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -3.07%; Futures open interest increased by 0.61%

NMDC Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for NMDC indicates the possibility of a negative price trend in the upcoming days. Traders are advised to consider maintaining their short positions.

22 May 2024, 01:02 PM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: NMDC share price live: Today's Price range

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The stock price of NMDC reached a low of 273.4 and a high of 285.15 on the current day.

22 May 2024, 12:45 PM IST NMDC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 54.01% higher than yesterday

NMDC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of NMDC until 12 AM has increased by 54.01% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at 273.5, a decrease of 3.05%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 12:42 PM IST NMDC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NMDC Share Price Live Updates: NMDC reached a peak of 275.05 and a bottom of 273.4 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 273.9 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitor potential support levels at 273.0 and 272.25.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1275.37Support 1273.72
Resistance 2276.03Support 2272.73
Resistance 3277.02Support 3272.07
22 May 2024, 12:26 PM IST NMDC Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days270.72
10 Days264.56
20 Days257.42
50 Days234.53
100 Days227.29
300 Days188.41
22 May 2024, 12:24 PM IST NMDC Share Price Live Updates: NMDC Short Term and Long Term Trends

NMDC Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NMDC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

22 May 2024, 12:19 PM IST NMDC Share Price Live Updates: NMDC trading at ₹274.3, down -2.76% from yesterday's ₹282.1

NMDC Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of NMDC has broken the first support of 278.78 & second support of 275.37 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 271.58. If the stock price breaks the final support of 271.58 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

22 May 2024, 11:47 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 56.19% higher than yesterday

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of NMDC until 11 AM has increased by 56.19% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 274.65, showing a decrease of -2.64%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price decline.

22 May 2024, 11:37 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 280.8 and 272.0 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 272.0 and selling near the hourly resistance at 280.8.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1275.55Support 1273.9
Resistance 2276.3Support 2273.0
Resistance 3277.2Support 3272.25
22 May 2024, 11:22 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: NMDC trading at ₹274.2, down -2.8% from yesterday's ₹282.1

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The current market price of NMDC has broken the first support of 278.78 & second support of 275.37 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 271.58. If the stock price breaks the final support of 271.58 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

22 May 2024, 11:14 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

NMDC Share Price Today Live: Today, the NMDC stock price has dropped by 2.69% to reach 274.5, following a similar trend as its industry counterparts. Companies like Vedanta, Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Copper, and National Aluminium Company are all experiencing declines today. Meanwhile, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.12% and 0.15% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Vedanta489.05-2.4-0.49493.75207.85181458.93
Hindalco Industries687.0-6.2-0.89695.15398.0153261.35
NMDC274.5-7.6-2.69286.35103.880445.13
Hindustan Copper394.45-4.6-1.15401.9101.138144.26
National Aluminium Company196.2-2.6-1.31204.179.4236034.72
22 May 2024, 11:01 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 212.0, 22.82% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 135.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2223
    Buy6656
    Hold2222
    Sell3321
    Strong Sell4444
22 May 2024, 10:47 AM IST NMDC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 57.67% higher than yesterday

NMDC Share Price Live Updates: The volume of NMDC traded by 10 AM has increased by 57.67% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 274.25, showing a decrease of -2.78%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal potential further price declines.

22 May 2024, 10:34 AM IST NMDC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NMDC Share Price Live Updates: NMDC touched a high of 283.6 & a low of 274.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1280.8Support 1272.0
Resistance 2286.6Support 2269.0
Resistance 3289.6Support 3263.2
22 May 2024, 10:10 AM IST NMDC Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:56 AM IST NMDC Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

NMDC Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of NMDC has dropped by 2.13% to reach 276.1, in line with the downward trend seen in its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector, including Vedanta, Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Copper, and National Aluminium Company, are also experiencing declines today. In comparison, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.11% and 0.04% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Vedanta489.4-2.05-0.42493.75207.85181588.79
Hindalco Industries680.55-12.65-1.82695.15398.0151822.43
NMDC276.1-6.0-2.13286.35103.880914.03
Hindustan Copper398.85-0.2-0.05401.9101.138569.75
National Aluminium Company194.05-4.75-2.39204.179.4235639.84
22 May 2024, 09:48 AM IST NMDC Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.23%; Futures open interest increased by 0.03%

NMDC Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for NMDC, indicates a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

22 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST NMDC Share Price Live Updates: NMDC trading at ₹280, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹282.1

NMDC Share Price Live Updates: NMDC share price is at 280 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 278.78 and 285.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 278.78 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 285.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 09:23 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The share price of NMDC has increased by 0.57% and is currently trading at 283.70. Over the past year, NMDC shares have surged by 168.38% to reach 283.70. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.01% to reach 22576.60 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.47%
3 Months15.7%
6 Months66.29%
YTD34.61%
1 Year168.38%
22 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NMDC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1285.85Support 1278.65
Resistance 2289.7Support 2275.3
Resistance 3293.05Support 3271.45
22 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 212.0, 24.85% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 135.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2223
    Buy6656
    Hold2222
    Sell3321
    Strong Sell4444
22 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: NMDC volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15690 k

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 368 k.

22 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: NMDC closed at ₹280.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 286.35 & 279.4 yesterday to end at 280.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

