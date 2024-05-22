NMDC share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Stock Slides on Market Volatility

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NMDC opened at ₹280.15 and closed at ₹280.05. The stock reached a high of ₹286.35 and a low of ₹279.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹82,672.39 crore. The 52-week high and low for NMDC were ₹277.7 and ₹103.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 368,269 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NMDC Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for NMDC indicates the possibility of a negative price trend in the upcoming days. Traders are advised to consider maintaining their short positions.
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The stock price of NMDC reached a low of ₹273.4 and a high of ₹285.15 on the current day.
NMDC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of NMDC until 12 AM has increased by 54.01% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at ₹273.5, a decrease of 3.05%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
NMDC Share Price Live Updates: NMDC reached a peak of 275.05 and a bottom of 273.4 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 273.9 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitor potential support levels at 273.0 and 272.25.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|275.37
|Support 1
|273.72
|Resistance 2
|276.03
|Support 2
|272.73
|Resistance 3
|277.02
|Support 3
|272.07
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|270.72
|10 Days
|264.56
|20 Days
|257.42
|50 Days
|234.53
|100 Days
|227.29
|300 Days
|188.41
NMDC Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NMDC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
NMDC Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of NMDC has broken the first support of ₹278.78 & second support of ₹275.37 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹271.58. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹271.58 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of NMDC until 11 AM has increased by 56.19% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹274.65, showing a decrease of -2.64%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price decline.
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 280.8 and 272.0 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 272.0 and selling near the hourly resistance at 280.8.
NMDC Share Price Today Live: Today, the NMDC stock price has dropped by 2.69% to reach ₹274.5, following a similar trend as its industry counterparts. Companies like Vedanta, Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Copper, and National Aluminium Company are all experiencing declines today. Meanwhile, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.12% and 0.15% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Vedanta
|489.05
|-2.4
|-0.49
|493.75
|207.85
|181458.93
|Hindalco Industries
|687.0
|-6.2
|-0.89
|695.15
|398.0
|153261.35
|NMDC
|274.5
|-7.6
|-2.69
|286.35
|103.8
|80445.13
|Hindustan Copper
|394.45
|-4.6
|-1.15
|401.9
|101.1
|38144.26
|National Aluminium Company
|196.2
|-2.6
|-1.31
|204.1
|79.42
|36034.72
NMDC Share Price Live Updates: The volume of NMDC traded by 10 AM has increased by 57.67% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹274.25, showing a decrease of -2.78%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal potential further price declines.
NMDC Share Price Live Updates: NMDC touched a high of 283.6 & a low of 274.8 in the previous trading hour.
NMDC Share Price Live Updates: NMDC share price is at ₹280 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹278.78 and ₹285.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹278.78 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 285.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The share price of NMDC has increased by 0.57% and is currently trading at ₹283.70. Over the past year, NMDC shares have surged by 168.38% to reach ₹283.70. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.01% to reach 22576.60 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.47%
|3 Months
|15.7%
|6 Months
|66.29%
|YTD
|34.61%
|1 Year
|168.38%
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NMDC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|285.85
|Support 1
|278.65
|Resistance 2
|289.7
|Support 2
|275.3
|Resistance 3
|293.05
|Support 3
|271.45
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 368 k.
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹286.35 & ₹279.4 yesterday to end at ₹280.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
