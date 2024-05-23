Active Stocks
NMDC share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Stock Drops in Today's Trading
LIVE UPDATES

NMDC share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Stock Drops in Today's Trading

6 min read . Updated: 23 May 2024, 09:35 AM IST
Livemint

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : NMDC stock price went down today, 23 May 2024, by -2.08 %. The stock closed at 273.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 267.7 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates
NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : NMDC's stock opened at 285.15, reached a high of 285.15, and a low of 270.75 before closing at 282.1 on the last trading day. The market capitalization was recorded at 80,122.76 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were 286.35 and 103.8, respectively. The BSE trading volume for NMDC was 326,413 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:35:20 AM IST

NMDC Share Price Live Updates: NMDC trading at ₹267.7, down -2.08% from yesterday's ₹273.4

NMDC Share Price Live Updates: NMDC share price is at 267.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 267.5 and 281.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 267.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 281.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

23 May 2024, 09:18:43 AM IST

NMDC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The share price of NMDC has dropped by -1.46% and is currently trading at 269.40. Over the past year, NMDC shares have surged by 158.35% to 269.40, while Nifty has increased by 23.39% to 22597.80 in the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.21%
3 Months14.93%
6 Months59.3%
YTD30.31%
1 Year158.35%
23 May 2024, 08:48:50 AM IST

NMDC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NMDC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1281.85Support 1267.5
Resistance 2290.6Support 2261.9
Resistance 3296.2Support 3253.15
23 May 2024, 08:35:36 AM IST

NMDC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 212.0, 22.46% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 135.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2223
    Buy6656
    Hold2222
    Sell3321
    Strong Sell4444
23 May 2024, 08:31:17 AM IST

NMDC Share Price Today Live: NMDC volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15690 k

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 368 k.

23 May 2024, 08:01:26 AM IST

NMDC Share Price Today Live: NMDC closed at ₹282.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 285.15 & 270.75 yesterday to end at 282.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

