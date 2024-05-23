NMDC share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Stock Drops in Today's Trading

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : NMDC's stock opened at ₹285.15, reached a high of ₹285.15, and a low of ₹270.75 before closing at ₹282.1 on the last trading day. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹80,122.76 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were ₹286.35 and ₹103.8, respectively. The BSE trading volume for NMDC was 326,413 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NMDC Share Price Live Updates: NMDC share price is at ₹267.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹267.5 and ₹281.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹267.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 281.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The share price of NMDC has dropped by -1.46% and is currently trading at ₹269.40. Over the past year, NMDC shares have surged by 158.35% to ₹269.40, while Nifty has increased by 23.39% to 22597.80 in the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.21%
|3 Months
|14.93%
|6 Months
|59.3%
|YTD
|30.31%
|1 Year
|158.35%
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NMDC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|281.85
|Support 1
|267.5
|Resistance 2
|290.6
|Support 2
|261.9
|Resistance 3
|296.2
|Support 3
|253.15
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹212.0, 22.46% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹135.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Buy
|6
|6
|5
|6
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 368 k.
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹285.15 & ₹270.75 yesterday to end at ₹282.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend