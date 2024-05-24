NMDC Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : NMDC's stock opened at ₹274.25 and closed at ₹273.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹274.25, while the low was ₹263.75. The market capitalization of NMDC stood at ₹77,954.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹286.35, and the 52-week low was ₹103.8. The BSE volume for NMDC was 993,976 shares on that day.
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NMDC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|272.25
|Support 1
|261.8
|Resistance 2
|278.4
|Support 2
|257.5
|Resistance 3
|282.7
|Support 3
|251.35
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹212.0, 20.3% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹135.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Buy
|6
|6
|5
|6
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 993 k.
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹274.25 & ₹263.75 yesterday to end at ₹273.4. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend