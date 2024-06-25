Hello User
NMDC share price Today Live Updates : NMDC shares decline in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 12:50 PM IST Trade
Livemint

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : NMDC stock price went down today, 25 Jun 2024, by -1.65 %. The stock closed at 264 per share. The stock is currently trading at 259.65 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NMDC's stock opened at 266.8, reached a high of 267.35 and a low of 260.1, before closing at 264. The market capitalization stood at 76,269.02 crore. The 52-week high for NMDC was 286.35 and the low was 103.85. The BSE volume for the day was 178,383 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jun 2024, 12:50 PM IST NMDC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 42.50% higher than yesterday

NMDC Share Price Live Updates: The volume of NMDC traded until 12 AM is 42.50% higher than yesterday, with the price at 258.75, up by -1.99%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for studying trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest a further decline in prices.

25 Jun 2024, 12:39 PM IST NMDC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NMDC Share Price Live Updates: NMDC reached a peak of 260.7 and a bottom of 258.3 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 259.32 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring additional support levels at 258.23 and 256.42.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1260.67Support 1258.27
Resistance 2261.88Support 2257.08
Resistance 3263.07Support 3255.87
25 Jun 2024, 12:25 PM IST NMDC Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days267.65
10 Days263.50
20 Days263.22
50 Days251.76
100 Days237.74
300 Days204.23
25 Jun 2024, 12:20 PM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: NMDC Short Term and Long Term Trends

NMDC Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NMDC share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

25 Jun 2024, 12:13 PM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: NMDC trading at ₹259.65, down -1.65% from yesterday's ₹264

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The current market price of NMDC has broken the first support of 261.87 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 259.18. If the stock price breaks the second support of 259.18 then there can be further negative price movement.

25 Jun 2024, 11:48 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 40.51% higher than yesterday

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The volume of NMDC traded until 11 AM is 40.51% higher than yesterday, with the price at 260.4, showing a decrease of -1.36%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume suggests a stable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

25 Jun 2024, 11:37 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

NMDC Share Price Today Live: NMDC reached a peak of 262.95 and a low of 260.05 in the last trading hour. During that time, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 260.23 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders might consider decreasing long positions and keeping an eye on additional support levels at 257.92 and 254.43.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1262.22Support 1259.32
Resistance 2264.03Support 2258.23
Resistance 3265.12Support 3256.42
25 Jun 2024, 11:20 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: NMDC closed at ₹264 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 267.35 & 260.05 yesterday to end at 264. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

