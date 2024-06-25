NMDC share price Today Live Updates : NMDC shares decline in trading today

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NMDC's stock opened at ₹266.8, reached a high of ₹267.35 and a low of ₹260.1, before closing at ₹264. The market capitalization stood at ₹76,269.02 crore. The 52-week high for NMDC was ₹286.35 and the low was ₹103.85. The BSE volume for the day was 178,383 shares traded.
NMDC Share Price Live Updates: The volume of NMDC traded until 12 AM is 42.50% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹258.75, up by -1.99%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for studying trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest a further decline in prices.
NMDC Share Price Live Updates: NMDC reached a peak of 260.7 and a bottom of 258.3 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 259.32 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring additional support levels at 258.23 and 256.42.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|260.67
|Support 1
|258.27
|Resistance 2
|261.88
|Support 2
|257.08
|Resistance 3
|263.07
|Support 3
|255.87
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|267.65
|10 Days
|263.50
|20 Days
|263.22
|50 Days
|251.76
|100 Days
|237.74
|300 Days
|204.23
NMDC Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NMDC share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The current market price of NMDC has broken the first support of ₹261.87 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹259.18. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹259.18 then there can be further negative price movement.
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The volume of NMDC traded until 11 AM is 40.51% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹260.4, showing a decrease of -1.36%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume suggests a stable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
NMDC Share Price Today Live: NMDC reached a peak of 262.95 and a low of 260.05 in the last trading hour. During that time, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 260.23 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders might consider decreasing long positions and keeping an eye on additional support levels at 257.92 and 254.43.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|262.22
|Support 1
|259.32
|Resistance 2
|264.03
|Support 2
|258.23
|Resistance 3
|265.12
|Support 3
|256.42
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹267.35 & ₹260.05 yesterday to end at ₹264. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.