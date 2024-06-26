NMDC Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NMDC's stock opened at ₹266.8 and closed at ₹264. The high for the day was ₹267.35 and the low was ₹255.7. The market capitalization stood at 75624.28 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹286.35 and ₹103.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 427,356 shares traded.
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NMDC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|265.03
|Support 1
|253.33
|Resistance 2
|272.02
|Support 2
|248.62
|Resistance 3
|276.73
|Support 3
|241.63
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹272.0, 5.41% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹170.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹301.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 427 k.
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹267.35 & ₹255.7 yesterday to end at ₹264. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.