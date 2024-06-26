Hello User
NMDC Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST
Livemint

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : NMDC stock price went down today, 26 Jun 2024, by -2.25 %. The stock closed at 264 per share. The stock is currently trading at 258.05 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NMDC's stock opened at 266.8 and closed at 264. The high for the day was 267.35 and the low was 255.7. The market capitalization stood at 75624.28 crore. The 52-week high and low were 286.35 and 103.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 427,356 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jun 2024, 08:46 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NMDC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1265.03Support 1253.33
Resistance 2272.02Support 2248.62
Resistance 3276.73Support 3241.63
26 Jun 2024, 08:32 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 272.0, 5.41% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 170.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 301.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2223
    Buy6664
    Hold2222
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell4444
26 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: NMDC volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10988 k

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 427 k.

26 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: NMDC closed at ₹264 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 267.35 & 255.7 yesterday to end at 264. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

