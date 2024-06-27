NMDC share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Stock Rises in Today's Trading

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NMDC's stock opened at ₹255.45 and closed at ₹258.05 with a high of ₹255.95 and a low of ₹248.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹73,060.0 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹286.35 and a 52-week low of ₹103.85. The BSE volume for the day was 927,103 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NMDC Share Price Live Updates: NMDC share price is at ₹251.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹246.27 and ₹254.02 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹246.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 254.02 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The NMDC stock has risen by 0.60% and is currently trading at ₹250.80. Over the past year, NMDC shares have surged by 138.52% to reach ₹250.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 27.70% to reach 23868.80 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.9%
|3 Months
|16.21%
|6 Months
|23.73%
|YTD
|18.89%
|1 Year
|138.52%
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NMDC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|254.02
|Support 1
|246.27
|Resistance 2
|258.88
|Support 2
|243.38
|Resistance 3
|261.77
|Support 3
|238.52
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹272.0, 9.11% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹170.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹301.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 77.39% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 927 k.
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹255.95 & ₹248.2 yesterday to end at ₹258.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.