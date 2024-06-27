Hello User
NMDC share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Stock Rises in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : NMDC stock price went up today, 27 Jun 2024, by 0.92 %. The stock closed at 249.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 251.6 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NMDC's stock opened at 255.45 and closed at 258.05 with a high of 255.95 and a low of 248.2. The market capitalization stood at 73,060.0 crore, with a 52-week high of 286.35 and a 52-week low of 103.85. The BSE volume for the day was 927,103 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jun 2024, 09:33 AM IST NMDC Share Price Live Updates: NMDC trading at ₹251.6, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹249.3

NMDC Share Price Live Updates: NMDC share price is at 251.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 246.27 and 254.02 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 246.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 254.02 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

27 Jun 2024, 09:19 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The NMDC stock has risen by 0.60% and is currently trading at 250.80. Over the past year, NMDC shares have surged by 138.52% to reach 250.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 27.70% to reach 23868.80 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.9%
3 Months16.21%
6 Months23.73%
YTD18.89%
1 Year138.52%
27 Jun 2024, 08:46 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NMDC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1254.02Support 1246.27
Resistance 2258.88Support 2243.38
Resistance 3261.77Support 3238.52
27 Jun 2024, 08:31 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 272.0, 9.11% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 170.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 301.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2223
    Buy6664
    Hold2222
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell4444
27 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: NMDC volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11512 k

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 77.39% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 927 k.

27 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: NMDC closed at ₹258.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 255.95 & 248.2 yesterday to end at 258.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

