NMDC Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NMDC opened at ₹267.3, reached a high of ₹271.3, and a low of ₹266.65 before closing at ₹266. With a market capitalization of ₹78,335.09 crore, the stock had a 52-week high of ₹286.35 and a 52-week low of ₹103.8. The BSE volume for the day was 300,928 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
/companies/company-results/q4-results-today-lic-natco-pharma-nmdc-goodyear-india-ifb-ind-astrazeneca-among-303-companies-to-post-earnings-11716773177503.html
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NMDC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|270.72
|Support 1
|266.02
|Resistance 2
|273.33
|Support 2
|263.93
|Resistance 3
|275.42
|Support 3
|261.32
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹212.0, 20.69% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹135.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 993 k.
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹271.3 & ₹266.65 yesterday to end at ₹266. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend