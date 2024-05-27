Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

NMDC Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : NMDC stock price went up today, 27 May 2024, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 266 per share. The stock is currently trading at 267.3 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NMDC opened at 267.3, reached a high of 271.3, and a low of 266.65 before closing at 266. With a market capitalization of 78,335.09 crore, the stock had a 52-week high of 286.35 and a 52-week low of 103.8. The BSE volume for the day was 300,928 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 May 2024, 09:03 AM IST Q4 Results Today: LIC, Natco Pharma, NMDC, Goodyear India, IFB Ind, AstraZeneca among 303 companies to post earnings

/companies/company-results/q4-results-today-lic-natco-pharma-nmdc-goodyear-india-ifb-ind-astrazeneca-among-303-companies-to-post-earnings-11716773177503.html

27 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NMDC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1270.72Support 1266.02
Resistance 2273.33Support 2263.93
Resistance 3275.42Support 3261.32
27 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 212.0, 20.69% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 135.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2223
    Buy6666
    Hold2222
    Sell3331
    Strong Sell4444
27 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: NMDC volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14873 k

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 993 k.

27 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: NMDC closed at ₹266 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 271.3 & 266.65 yesterday to end at 266. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.