NMDC Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NMDC's stock opened at ₹250.2 and closed at ₹249.3. The high for the day was ₹253.25, while the low was ₹241.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹71,975.68 crore. The 52-week high for NMDC was ₹286.35, and the low was ₹103.85. The BSE volume for the day was 906,838 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹272.0, 10.75% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹170.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹301.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Buy
|7
|6
|6
|4
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 73.43% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 906 k.
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹253.25 & ₹241.3 yesterday to end at ₹249.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.