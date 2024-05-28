NMDC Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NMDC opened at ₹270.45 and closed at ₹267.75. The stock reached a high of ₹270.45 and a low of ₹261.8 during the day. The market capitalization of NMDC stood at ₹76987.02 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹286.35 and ₹103.8 respectively. The BSE volume for NMDC was 226,207 shares.
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NMDC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|268.2
|Support 1
|259.75
|Resistance 2
|273.4
|Support 2
|256.5
|Resistance 3
|276.65
|Support 3
|251.3
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹212.0, 19.3% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹135.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 226 k.
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹270.45 & ₹261.8 yesterday to end at ₹267.75. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.