Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

NMDC Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : NMDC stock price went down today, 28 May 2024, by -1.89 %. The stock closed at 267.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 262.7 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NMDC opened at 270.45 and closed at 267.75. The stock reached a high of 270.45 and a low of 261.8 during the day. The market capitalization of NMDC stood at 76987.02 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 286.35 and 103.8 respectively. The BSE volume for NMDC was 226,207 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 May 2024, 09:05 AM IST Stocks to watch: Timken, LIC, NMDC, Inox Wind, Hudco, Dish TV, Goodyear

Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Tuesday, 28 May:

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-timken-lic-nmdc-inox-wind-hudco-dish-tv-goodyear-buzzing-stocks-today-market-todaytrending-stocks-11716864221401.html

28 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NMDC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1268.2Support 1259.75
Resistance 2273.4Support 2256.5
Resistance 3276.65Support 3251.3
28 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 212.0, 19.3% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 135.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2223
    Buy6666
    Hold2222
    Sell3331
    Strong Sell4444
28 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: NMDC volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14631 k

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 226 k.

28 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST NMDC Share Price Today Live: NMDC closed at ₹267.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NMDC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 270.45 & 261.8 yesterday to end at 267.75. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.