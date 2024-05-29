NMDC Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

NMDC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NMDC's stock opened at ₹256.35 and closed at ₹262.7. The stock reached a high of ₹265.55 and a low of ₹256.35 during the day. The market capitalization of NMDC was ₹75844.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹286.35 and the 52-week low was ₹103.85. The BSE volume for NMDC shares was 1006731.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹212.0, 18.08% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹135.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 226 k.
NMDC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹265.55 & ₹256.35 yesterday to end at ₹262.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.