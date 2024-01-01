NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel sees gains in trading today

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : NMDC Steel opened at ₹50.79 and closed at ₹50.62 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹51.95 and a low of ₹50.2. The market cap of NMDC Steel is 15042.8 crores. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹59.8 and the 52-week low is ₹29.05. The BSE volume for NMDC Steel was 908,858 shares.
The current data of NMDC Steel stock shows that the price is ₹51.79, with a percent change of 0.9 and a net change of 0.46. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance and trend of the stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.59%
|3 Months
|-8.96%
|6 Months
|18.16%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current data of NMDC Steel stock shows that the price is ₹51.33 with a percent change of 1.4 and a net change of 0.71. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.4% and the net change is an increase of 0.71.
On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel had a BSE volume of 908,858 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹50.62.
