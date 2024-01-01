Hello User
NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:49 AM IST
Livemint

NMDC Steel stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 0.9 %. The stock closed at 51.33 per share. The stock is currently trading at 51.79 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Steel Stock Price Today

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : NMDC Steel opened at 50.79 and closed at 50.62 on the last day. The stock had a high of 51.95 and a low of 50.2. The market cap of NMDC Steel is 15042.8 crores. The 52-week high of the stock is 59.8 and the 52-week low is 29.05. The BSE volume for NMDC Steel was 908,858 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 09:49 AM IST NMDC Steel share price update :NMDC Steel trading at ₹51.79, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹51.33

The current data of NMDC Steel stock shows that the price is 51.79, with a percent change of 0.9 and a net change of 0.46. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance and trend of the stock.

01 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST NMDC Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.59%
3 Months-8.96%
6 Months18.16%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
01 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Today :NMDC Steel trading at ₹51.33, up 1.4% from yesterday's ₹50.62

The current data of NMDC Steel stock shows that the price is 51.33 with a percent change of 1.4 and a net change of 0.71. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.4% and the net change is an increase of 0.71.

01 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Live :NMDC Steel closed at ₹50.62 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel had a BSE volume of 908,858 shares. The closing price for the stock was 50.62.

