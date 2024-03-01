Hello User
NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel sees bullish trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NMDC Steel stock price went up today, 01 Mar 2024, by 4.08 %. The stock closed at 59.06 per share. The stock is currently trading at 61.47 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Steel Stock Price Today

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel opened at 59.99 and closed at 59.06. The stock reached a high of 61.85 and a low of 57.85. The market capitalization stood at 60.41 crores. The 52-week high for NMDC Steel was 73.67, and the low was 29.77. The BSE volume for the day was 873,914 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:33 AM IST NMDC Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.69%
3 Months27.92%
6 Months8.87%
YTD19.46%
1 Year75.43%
01 Mar 2024, 09:05 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Today :NMDC Steel trading at ₹61.47, up 4.08% from yesterday's ₹59.06

NMDC Steel stock is currently priced at 61.47, with a 4.08% increase in value. This represents a net change of 2.41.

01 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Live :NMDC Steel closed at ₹59.06 on last trading day

On the last day, NMDC Steel had a trading volume of 873,914 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 59.06.

