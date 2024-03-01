NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel sees bullish trading today

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel opened at ₹59.99 and closed at ₹59.06. The stock reached a high of ₹61.85 and a low of ₹57.85. The market capitalization stood at 60.41 crores. The 52-week high for NMDC Steel was ₹73.67, and the low was ₹29.77. The BSE volume for the day was 873,914 shares traded.
01 Mar 2024, 09:33 AM IST
NMDC Steel share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.69%
|3 Months
|27.92%
|6 Months
|8.87%
|YTD
|19.46%
|1 Year
|75.43%
01 Mar 2024, 09:05 AM IST
NMDC Steel share price Today :NMDC Steel trading at ₹61.47, up 4.08% from yesterday's ₹59.06
NMDC Steel stock is currently priced at ₹61.47, with a 4.08% increase in value. This represents a net change of 2.41.
01 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST
NMDC Steel share price Live :NMDC Steel closed at ₹59.06 on last trading day
On the last day, NMDC Steel had a trading volume of 873,914 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹59.06.