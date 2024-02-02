Hello User
NMDC Steel Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:40 AM IST
Livemint

NMDC Steel stock price went up today, 02 Feb 2024, by 4.49 %. The stock closed at 69.27 per share. The stock is currently trading at 72.38 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Steel Stock Price Today

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, NMDC Steel opened at 70.39 and closed at 69.27. The stock's high for the day was 73.28, while the low was 70.12. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is currently at 71.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 70.92, and the 52-week low is 29.05. The stock saw a trading volume of 1,220,022 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 11:40 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Live :NMDC Steel closed at ₹69.27 on last trading day

On the last day of NMDC Steel trading on the BSE, a total of 1,220,022 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 69.27.

