Tue Jan 02 2024 12:02:06
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 138.60 -0.93%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,697.95 -0.16%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 643.15 0.19%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 466.55 -2.25%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 785.70 -0.61%
LIVE UPDATES

NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel Stocks Plunge in Trading Today

5 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2024, 11:54 AM IST
Livemint

NMDC Steel stock price went down today, 02 Jan 2024, by -0.88 %. The stock closed at 51.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 50.85 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Steel Stock Price Today
NMDC Steel Stock Price Today

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel opened at 51.27 and closed at 51.33. The stock reached a high of 52.3 and a low of 51. The company has a market capitalization of 15,034.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 59.8, while the 52-week low is 29.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 377,409 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 11:54:08 AM IST

NMDC Steel share price NSE Live :NMDC Steel trading at ₹50.85, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹51.3

Based on the current data of NMDC Steel stock, the price is 50.85. There has been a percent change of -0.88, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.45, suggesting that the stock has decreased by 0.45.

02 Jan 2024, 11:30:33 AM IST

NMDC Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Copper270.0-1.35-0.5278.3594.026109.65
National Aluminium Company134.9-1.2-0.88138.8575.6524776.16
NMDC Steel50.87-0.43-0.8459.829.0514907.99
Gujarat Mineral Development Corp429.2-3.05-0.71449.9122.7513648.56
Godawari Power & Ispat785.9511.81.52782.9338.011077.57
02 Jan 2024, 11:18:50 AM IST

NMDC Steel share price live: Today's Price range

NMDC Steel stock reached a low price of 50.01 and a high price of 51.73 today.

02 Jan 2024, 11:13:08 AM IST

NMDC Steel share price update :NMDC Steel trading at ₹50.68, down -1.21% from yesterday's ₹51.3

The current data of NMDC Steel stock shows that the stock price is 50.68. There has been a percent change of -1.21, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.62, which means that the stock has decreased by 0.62.

02 Jan 2024, 10:33:47 AM IST

NMDC Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Copper268.05-3.3-1.22278.3594.025921.08
National Aluminium Company133.45-2.65-1.95138.8575.6524509.85
NMDC Steel50.64-0.66-1.2959.829.0514840.59
Gujarat Mineral Development Corp426.4-5.85-1.35449.9122.7513559.52
Godawari Power & Ispat770.3-3.85-0.5782.9338.010856.99
02 Jan 2024, 10:26:28 AM IST

NMDC Steel share price Today :NMDC Steel trading at ₹50.8, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹51.3

The current data of NMDC Steel stock shows that the price is 50.8. There has been a percent change of -0.97 and a net change of -0.5. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.5 and the percentage change is a decrease of 0.97%.

02 Jan 2024, 10:15:03 AM IST

NMDC Steel share price live: Today's Price range

NMDC Steel stock reached a low price of 50.84 and a high price of 51.73 on the current day.

02 Jan 2024, 09:42:17 AM IST

NMDC Steel share price update :NMDC Steel trading at ₹51.45, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹51.3

The current data shows that the stock price of NMDC Steel is 51.45. There has been a 0.29% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.15.

02 Jan 2024, 09:36:33 AM IST

NMDC Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.79%
3 Months-9.18%
6 Months16.59%
YTD-0.19%
1 Year-99999.99%
02 Jan 2024, 09:01:31 AM IST

NMDC Steel share price Today :NMDC Steel trading at ₹51.3, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹51.33

As per the current data, the stock price of NMDC Steel is 51.3. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.06 and a net change of -0.03.

02 Jan 2024, 08:02:10 AM IST

NMDC Steel share price Live :NMDC Steel closed at ₹51.33 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NMDC Steel on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 377,409. The closing price for the day was 51.33.

Recommended For You
