NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel Stocks Plunge in Trading Today

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel opened at ₹51.27 and closed at ₹51.33. The stock reached a high of ₹52.3 and a low of ₹51. The company has a market capitalization of ₹15,034.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹59.8, while the 52-week low is ₹29.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 377,409 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NMDC Steel share price NSE Live :NMDC Steel trading at ₹50.85, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹51.3
Based on the current data of NMDC Steel stock, the price is ₹50.85. There has been a percent change of -0.88, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.45, suggesting that the stock has decreased by ₹0.45.
NMDC Steel share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Hindustan Copper
|270.0
|-1.35
|-0.5
|278.35
|94.0
|26109.65
|National Aluminium Company
|134.9
|-1.2
|-0.88
|138.85
|75.65
|24776.16
|NMDC Steel
|50.87
|-0.43
|-0.84
|59.8
|29.05
|14907.99
|Gujarat Mineral Development Corp
|429.2
|-3.05
|-0.71
|449.9
|122.75
|13648.56
|Godawari Power & Ispat
|785.95
|11.8
|1.52
|782.9
|338.0
|11077.57
NMDC Steel share price live: Today's Price range
NMDC Steel stock reached a low price of ₹50.01 and a high price of ₹51.73 today.
NMDC Steel share price update :NMDC Steel trading at ₹50.68, down -1.21% from yesterday's ₹51.3
The current data of NMDC Steel stock shows that the stock price is ₹50.68. There has been a percent change of -1.21, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.62, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹0.62.
NMDC Steel share price Today :NMDC Steel trading at ₹50.8, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹51.3
The current data of NMDC Steel stock shows that the price is ₹50.8. There has been a percent change of -0.97 and a net change of -0.5. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.5 and the percentage change is a decrease of 0.97%.
NMDC Steel share price live: Today's Price range
NMDC Steel stock reached a low price of ₹50.84 and a high price of ₹51.73 on the current day.
NMDC Steel share price update :NMDC Steel trading at ₹51.45, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹51.3
The current data shows that the stock price of NMDC Steel is ₹51.45. There has been a 0.29% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.15.
NMDC Steel share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.79%
|3 Months
|-9.18%
|6 Months
|16.59%
|YTD
|-0.19%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
NMDC Steel share price Today :NMDC Steel trading at ₹51.3, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹51.33
As per the current data, the stock price of NMDC Steel is ₹51.3. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.06 and a net change of -0.03.
NMDC Steel share price Live :NMDC Steel closed at ₹51.33 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for NMDC Steel on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 377,409. The closing price for the day was ₹51.33.
