NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel Stocks Plunge in Trading Today

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel opened at ₹51.27 and closed at ₹51.33. The stock reached a high of ₹52.3 and a low of ₹51. The company has a market capitalization of ₹15,034.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹59.8, while the 52-week low is ₹29.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 377,409 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

NMDC Steel share price NSE Live :NMDC Steel trading at ₹50.85, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹51.3 Based on the current data of NMDC Steel stock, the price is ₹50.85. There has been a percent change of -0.88, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.45, suggesting that the stock has decreased by ₹0.45.

NMDC Steel share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Hindustan Copper 270.0 -1.35 -0.5 278.35 94.0 26109.65 National Aluminium Company 134.9 -1.2 -0.88 138.85 75.65 24776.16 NMDC Steel 50.87 -0.43 -0.84 59.8 29.05 14907.99 Gujarat Mineral Development Corp 429.2 -3.05 -0.71 449.9 122.75 13648.56 Godawari Power & Ispat 785.95 11.8 1.52 782.9 338.0 11077.57

NMDC Steel share price live: Today's Price range NMDC Steel stock reached a low price of ₹50.01 and a high price of ₹51.73 today.

NMDC Steel share price update :NMDC Steel trading at ₹50.68, down -1.21% from yesterday's ₹51.3 The current data of NMDC Steel stock shows that the stock price is ₹50.68. There has been a percent change of -1.21, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.62, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹0.62.

NMDC Steel share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Hindustan Copper 268.05 -3.3 -1.22 278.35 94.0 25921.08 National Aluminium Company 133.45 -2.65 -1.95 138.85 75.65 24509.85 NMDC Steel 50.64 -0.66 -1.29 59.8 29.05 14840.59 Gujarat Mineral Development Corp 426.4 -5.85 -1.35 449.9 122.75 13559.52 Godawari Power & Ispat 770.3 -3.85 -0.5 782.9 338.0 10856.99

NMDC Steel share price Today :NMDC Steel trading at ₹50.8, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹51.3 The current data of NMDC Steel stock shows that the price is ₹50.8. There has been a percent change of -0.97 and a net change of -0.5. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.5 and the percentage change is a decrease of 0.97%.

NMDC Steel share price live: Today's Price range NMDC Steel stock reached a low price of ₹50.84 and a high price of ₹51.73 on the current day.

NMDC Steel share price update :NMDC Steel trading at ₹51.45, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹51.3 The current data shows that the stock price of NMDC Steel is ₹51.45. There has been a 0.29% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.15.

NMDC Steel share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.79% 3 Months -9.18% 6 Months 16.59% YTD -0.19% 1 Year -99999.99%

NMDC Steel share price Today :NMDC Steel trading at ₹51.3, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹51.33 As per the current data, the stock price of NMDC Steel is ₹51.3. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.06 and a net change of -0.03.

NMDC Steel share price Live :NMDC Steel closed at ₹51.33 on last trading day On the last day of trading for NMDC Steel on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 377,409. The closing price for the day was ₹51.33.