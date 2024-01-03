NMDC Steel Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel opened at ₹51.33 and closed at ₹51.3. The stock reached a high of ₹51.73 and a low of ₹50.01. With a market capitalization of ₹14,878.69 crore, NMDC Steel has a 52-week high of ₹59.8 and a 52-week low of ₹29.05. On the BSE, a total of 674,050 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.