NMDC Steel Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

NMDC Steel stock price went down today, 03 Jan 2024, by -1.03 %. The stock closed at 51.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 50.77 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Steel Stock Price Today

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel opened at 51.33 and closed at 51.3. The stock reached a high of 51.73 and a low of 50.01. With a market capitalization of 14,878.69 crore, NMDC Steel has a 52-week high of 59.8 and a 52-week low of 29.05. On the BSE, a total of 674,050 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Live :NMDC Steel closed at ₹51.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NMDC Steel on the BSE, a total of 674,050 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 51.3.

