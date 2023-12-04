Hello User
NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel Stock Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:31 AM IST
Livemint

NMDC Steel stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2023, by 2.12 %. The stock closed at 43.78 per share. The stock is currently trading at 44.71 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Steel

On the last day, NMDC Steel opened at 44.55 and closed at 44.48. The highest price of the day was 45.18 and the lowest price was 43.6. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is 12,830.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 59.8 and the 52-week low is 29.05. The BSE volume for NMDC Steel was 815,444 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 10:31 AM IST NMDC Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Copper178.42.91.65179.5594.017251.71
Gujarat Mineral Development Corp435.6518.54.43439.15122.7513853.67
NMDC Steel44.630.851.9459.829.0513079.29
Godawari Power & Ispat691.711.951.76697.9297.159749.16
Gravita India1121.9516.351.481167.05350.17590.82
04 Dec 2023, 10:25 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Today :NMDC Steel trading at ₹44.71, up 2.12% from yesterday's ₹43.78

The current data of NMDC Steel stock shows that the stock price is 44.71, with a percent change of 2.12 and a net change of 0.93. This means that the stock has increased in value by 2.12% and has gained 0.93 points.

04 Dec 2023, 10:21 AM IST NMDC Steel share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for NMDC Steel stock is 44.33, while the high price is 45.7.

04 Dec 2023, 09:49 AM IST NMDC Steel share price update :NMDC Steel trading at ₹44.59, up 1.85% from yesterday's ₹43.78

The current data of NMDC Steel stock shows that the price is 44.59 with a 1.85 percent change and a net change of 0.81. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in price and a positive change in percentage.

04 Dec 2023, 09:35 AM IST NMDC Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.42%
3 Months-26.21%
6 Months-1.57%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
04 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Today :NMDC Steel trading at ₹43.78, down -1.57% from yesterday's ₹44.48

The current data for NMDC Steel stock shows that the price is 43.78, with a percent change of -1.57 and a net change of -0.7. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.57% and has decreased by 0.7 units.

04 Dec 2023, 08:14 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Live :NMDC Steel closed at ₹44.48 on last trading day

On the last day of NMDC Steel trading on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 815,444. The closing price for the shares was 44.48.

