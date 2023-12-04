NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel Stock Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, NMDC Steel opened at ₹44.55 and closed at ₹44.48. The highest price of the day was ₹45.18 and the lowest price was ₹43.6. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is ₹12,830.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹59.8 and the 52-week low is ₹29.05. The BSE volume for NMDC Steel was 815,444 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Hindustan Copper
|178.4
|2.9
|1.65
|179.55
|94.0
|17251.71
|Gujarat Mineral Development Corp
|435.65
|18.5
|4.43
|439.15
|122.75
|13853.67
|NMDC Steel
|44.63
|0.85
|1.94
|59.8
|29.05
|13079.29
|Godawari Power & Ispat
|691.7
|11.95
|1.76
|697.9
|297.15
|9749.16
|Gravita India
|1121.95
|16.35
|1.48
|1167.05
|350.1
|7590.82
The current data of NMDC Steel stock shows that the stock price is ₹44.71, with a percent change of 2.12 and a net change of 0.93. This means that the stock has increased in value by 2.12% and has gained 0.93 points.
The current day's low price for NMDC Steel stock is ₹44.33, while the high price is ₹45.7.
The current data of NMDC Steel stock shows that the price is ₹44.59 with a 1.85 percent change and a net change of 0.81. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in price and a positive change in percentage.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.42%
|3 Months
|-26.21%
|6 Months
|-1.57%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current data for NMDC Steel stock shows that the price is ₹43.78, with a percent change of -1.57 and a net change of -0.7. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.57% and has decreased by 0.7 units.
On the last day of NMDC Steel trading on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 815,444. The closing price for the shares was ₹44.48.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!