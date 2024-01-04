NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel stock sees gains in today's trading

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, NMDC Steel opened at ₹50.9 and closed at ₹50.77. The stock had a high of ₹51.17 and a low of ₹50.24. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is currently ₹14,784.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹59.8, while the 52-week low is ₹29.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 558,245 shares.
The current data of NMDC Steel stock shows that the price is ₹50.99. There has been a 1.07 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.54.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.51%
|3 Months
|-7.86%
|6 Months
|14.94%
|YTD
|-1.95%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current data of NMDC Steel stock shows that the price is ₹50.45 with a percent change of -0.63 and a net change of -0.32. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.63% and the value has dropped by 0.32.
On the last day, NMDC Steel had a trading volume of 558,245 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹50.77.
