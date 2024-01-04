Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel stock sees gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

NMDC Steel stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 1.07 %. The stock closed at 50.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 50.99 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Steel Stock Price Today

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, NMDC Steel opened at 50.9 and closed at 50.77. The stock had a high of 51.17 and a low of 50.24. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is currently 14,784.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 59.8, while the 52-week low is 29.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 558,245 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST NMDC Steel share price update :NMDC Steel trading at ₹50.99, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹50.45

The current data of NMDC Steel stock shows that the price is 50.99. There has been a 1.07 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.54.

04 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST NMDC Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.51%
3 Months-7.86%
6 Months14.94%
YTD-1.95%
1 Year-99999.99%
04 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Today :NMDC Steel trading at ₹50.45, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹50.77

The current data of NMDC Steel stock shows that the price is 50.45 with a percent change of -0.63 and a net change of -0.32. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.63% and the value has dropped by 0.32.

04 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Live :NMDC Steel closed at ₹50.77 on last trading day

On the last day, NMDC Steel had a trading volume of 558,245 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 50.77.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.