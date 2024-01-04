NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel stock sees gains in today's trading

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, NMDC Steel opened at ₹50.9 and closed at ₹50.77. The stock had a high of ₹51.17 and a low of ₹50.24. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is currently ₹14,784.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹59.8, while the 52-week low is ₹29.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 558,245 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.