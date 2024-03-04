Active Stocks
NMDC Steel Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

04 Mar 2024, 08:10 AM IST
Livemint

NMDC Steel stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 3.18 %. The stock closed at 61.59 per share. The stock is currently trading at 63.55 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Steel Stock Price Today
NMDC Steel Stock Price Today

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel opened at 61.95 and closed at 61.59. The stock reached a high of 64.25 and a low of 61.75 during the day. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel stood at 62.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 73.67 and the 52-week low was 29.77. The BSE volume for NMDC Steel was 388,320 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:10:08 AM IST

NMDC Steel share price Live :NMDC Steel closed at ₹61.59 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel on BSE had a volume of 388,320 shares with a closing price of 61.59.

