NMDC Steel Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

NMDC Steel stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 3.18 %. The stock closed at 61.59 per share. The stock is currently trading at 63.55 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel opened at ₹61.95 and closed at ₹61.59. The stock reached a high of ₹64.25 and a low of ₹61.75 during the day. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel stood at ₹62.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹73.67 and the 52-week low was ₹29.77. The BSE volume for NMDC Steel was 388,320 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Mar 2024, 08:10:08 AM IST
NMDC Steel share price Live

