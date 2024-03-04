NMDC Steel Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel opened at ₹61.95 and closed at ₹61.59. The stock reached a high of ₹64.25 and a low of ₹61.75 during the day. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel stood at ₹62.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹73.67 and the 52-week low was ₹29.77. The BSE volume for NMDC Steel was 388,320 shares.
04 Mar 2024, 08:10 AM IST
