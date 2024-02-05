Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel sees gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NMDC Steel stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2024, by 3.31 %. The stock closed at 70.47 per share. The stock is currently trading at 72.8 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Steel Stock Price Today

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel opened at 70.39 and closed at 69.27. The stock had a high of 73.28 and a low of 69. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is 69.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 73.28 and the 52-week low is 29.05. On the BSE, there were 2,382,728 shares of NMDC Steel traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST NMDC Steel share price update :NMDC Steel trading at ₹72.8, up 3.31% from yesterday's ₹70.47

The current data for NMDC Steel stock shows that the price is 72.8, which represents a percent change of 3.31. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 3.31% compared to the previous value. The net change is 2.33, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 2.33.

05 Feb 2024, 09:31 AM IST NMDC Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week20.78%
3 Months55.54%
6 Months50.21%
YTD37.94%
1 Year-99999.99%
05 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Today :NMDC Steel trading at ₹70.47, up 1.73% from yesterday's ₹69.27

The current data for NMDC Steel stock shows that the price is 70.47. There has been a percent change of 1.73, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 1.2, suggesting an increase in the stock price.

05 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Live :NMDC Steel closed at ₹69.27 on last trading day

On the last day of NMDC Steel's trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,382,728. The closing price for the day was 69.27.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!