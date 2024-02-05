NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel sees gains in today's trading

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel opened at ₹70.39 and closed at ₹69.27. The stock had a high of ₹73.28 and a low of ₹69. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is ₹69.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹73.28 and the 52-week low is ₹29.05. On the BSE, there were 2,382,728 shares of NMDC Steel traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for NMDC Steel stock shows that the price is ₹72.8, which represents a percent change of 3.31. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 3.31% compared to the previous value. The net change is 2.33, suggesting that the stock price has increased by ₹2.33.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|20.78%
|3 Months
|55.54%
|6 Months
|50.21%
|YTD
|37.94%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current data for NMDC Steel stock shows that the price is ₹70.47. There has been a percent change of 1.73, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 1.2, suggesting an increase in the stock price.
On the last day of NMDC Steel's trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,382,728. The closing price for the day was ₹69.27.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!