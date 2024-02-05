NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel sees gains in today's trading

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel opened at ₹70.39 and closed at ₹69.27. The stock had a high of ₹73.28 and a low of ₹69. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is ₹69.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹73.28 and the 52-week low is ₹29.05. On the BSE, there were 2,382,728 shares of NMDC Steel traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.