NMDC Steel Share Price Live blog for 05 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

NMDC Steel stock price went up today, 05 Jan 2024, by 1.13 %. The stock closed at 50.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 51.02 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Steel Stock Price Today

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : NMDC Steel's stock opened and closed at 50.45 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 52.05 and a low of 50.45. The company's market capitalization is 14,951.95 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 59.8, while the 52-week low is 29.05. The stock had a trading volume of 973,504 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Live :NMDC Steel closed at ₹50.45 on last trading day

On the last day, NMDC Steel had a BSE volume of 973,504 shares, and the closing price was 50.45.

